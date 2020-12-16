Apple had announced that all apps on the App Store would soon sport privacy labels

Apple’s ‘nutrition label’ feature for apps detailing privacy information is now live across all of its App Stores. The feature is live on iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS.

The new labels aim to give Apple customers an easier way to understand what sort of information an app collects across three categories: data used to track you, data linked to you, data not linked to you. Tracking, Apple explains, refers to the act of linking either the user or device data collected from an app with user or device data collected from other apps, websites, even offline properties that have been used for targeted advertising or advertisement measurement. It can also include sharing user or device data with data brokers.

In a Developer Site, Apple wrote, “Later this year, the App Store will help users understand an app’s privacy practices before they download the app on any Apple platform.” It noted, “On each app’s product page, users can learn about some of the data types the app may collect, and whether that data is linked to them or used to track them.” Developers are expected to understand not only what data their app may collect, but also how it’s ultimately used.