Apple’s plan to begin production of its latest iPhone 12 in India may get delayed after violence

Apple said it has dispatched teams to check if its Taiwanese contractor Wistron Corp flouted supplier guidelines.

The staffing firms said, “An immediate production shift to Wistron’s other facility in India or that to Apple’s other component supplier, Foxconn, was not possible until Apple completes an independent audit in the matter.” The report read, “Although Wistron rival Foxconn ramped up its production to make up for the lost time during lockdown any new contract for new devices will require months to materialize.”

Wistron said, “The company is assessing the extent of the damages in various areas of the facility’s campus. The violence did not cause material damage to major manufacturing equipment and warehouses, with preliminary estimates of damages in the range of NTD 100 to 200 million. Wistron is working with related government authorities and police officials regarding the investigation of this incident as well as negotiating with insurance companies.”