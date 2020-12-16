“BJP try to scare me, you impose President’s Rule and see what happens”: Mamata Banerjee challenges BJP

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader, Mamata Banerjee has challenged BJP to impose President’s rule in the state.

“When they (BJP) try to scare me, I tell them why don’t you impose President’s Rule in the state and see what happens. It would be wonderful. My work load would come down and I would be able to hold rallies and meetings and take all your votes”, said Banerjee while addressing a party rally in Japailguri.

“In Parliament elections, TMC didn’t win a single seat from north Bengal. What crime have we committed? What injustice have we done? The BJP won all seats? I may not get any seat in Lok Sabha polls but I want all your blessings in the assembly polls,” she added.