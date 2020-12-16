Clothing brand official asks ‘late author’ to become their brand ambassador ; ‘Post goes viral’ !!!

An anonymous clothing brand went viral on social media after one of their mouthpieces contacted American author Ursula K Le Guin before this week, asking her to become their brand ambassador. But the truth of the topic is that Ursula K Le Guin passed away two years back.

Ursula K Le Guin is a renowned author known for her works of theoretical fiction. She died in 2018 at the age of 88. Her Twitter account is still functional and, handled by her literary group. The clothing brand mailed a letter to Ursula K Le Guin and invited her to support their new collection without acknowledging that she is no more. One of Ursula’s social media directors posted a screenshot of the note on Twitter and replied to the brand.

I don't think this will work out the way you hope, Laura.

“Hi Ursula, My name is Laura and I am the Head of PR at the International brand! We came across your Instagram profile “ursulakleguin”, and LOVE your style. We’d love to have you as one of our Brand Ambassadors. To celebrate our new collection, we want to give you a FREE pair of leggings so you can post a picture of you wearing them and drive more exposure to our brand,” the screenshot, reads.

To this note, Ursula’s social media manager replied in a tweet, saying, “I don’t think this will work out the way you hope, Laura. Oh, social media.”The post has gone viral on social media with over 41,000 likes and thousands of retweets. In the comments section, netizens shared their funny thoughts and opinions on the viral post.

Ursula K Le Guin is the author of books A Wizard of Earthsea, The Farthest Shore and Rocannon’s World.