Covid-19 Updates: Gulf country eases more restrictions

A gulf country has eased more Covid-19 restrictions. Oman has eased more restrictions. The Ministry of Health in Oman has exempted Omani citizens from border exit gate procedures.

As per the new announcement, all Omani citizens working or living in neighbouring countries who travel on a daily basis crossing borders between the two countries, are excluded from going through the checking procedures. Similarly those Omanis who are in any medical conditions are also exempted. The drivers of commercial vehicles and trucks are exempted too provided they have adhered to the arrival and departure procedures.

The new order also mandates that Omani families residing in the island province of Musandam, Buraimi and Dhofar are required to procure a letter of proof on their residency from the respective governors.