Forex market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar

The domestic currency, the Indian rupee has surged against the US dollar. As per market experts, the sustained foreign fund inflows and the positive opening in the Indian share market has supported the Indian rupee.

At the Interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened at 73.49 against the US dollar. During the trading the rupee oscillated between an intra-day high of 73.48 and a low of 73.60. The Indian rupee settled at 73.58, higher by 5 paise against the US dollar.

On Tuesday, the Indian rupee had depreciated by 8 paise to settle at 73.63 against the US dollar. The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.35% lower at 90.15.