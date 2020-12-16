Heartbreaking!! A homeless boy who lives with a dog will melt your heart…

A homeless boy from Uttar Pradesh has only one to tell as his family member, a dog. The boy was identified as Ankit who sells balloons for a living or works at tea stalls. His father has been jailed and his mother has abandoned him. A picture of Ankit sleeping with the doggy has been shared online and melting hearts.

Father in jail, abandoned by mother, homeless boy living with dog in UP's Muzaffarnagar? pic.twitter.com/oAV65yHgf4 — Aabid Mir Magami ???? ??? ?????? (Athlete) (@AabidMagami) December 15, 2020

However, Muzaffarnagar district police were taking care of the boy now. He was only 9-10 years old, works during the day so he can feed himself and his doggy friend. SSP Abhishek Yadav told, “Now, he is under the care of Muzaffarnagar police. We are trying to trace his loved ones and his pictures were sent to various police stations in adjoining districts. We have also alerted the district women and child welfare department.”

