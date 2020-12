A major road in Muscat in Oman will be partially closed. This was announced by the Muscat Municipality.

The Aqbat Baushar-Al Amerat Mountain Road will be partially closed. The road will be closed for installing anti-slip materials.

“Aqbat Baushar-Al Amerat Mountain Road will be closed starting from Wednesday till next Tuesday for installation of anti-slip materials. The road closure will be from 11 pm until 5 am.”, said a statement issued by the Muscat Municipality.