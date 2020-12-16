India to face Australia in 1st Test match: Playing XI

Team India will face the hosts Australia in the first day and night test match at Adelaide Oval beginning tomorrow. The match will start at 09.30 am.

The first Test of the series will be a pink-ball contest. Australia had won the ODI series while the Team India has won the T20 series.

India playing 11: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini

Australia playing 11: Joe Burns, Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon