Indian Army gunned down 2 Pakistani soldiers

Indian Army has gunned down 2 Pakistan Army soldiers along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu Kashmir. The encounter took place in the Naushera sector in Rajouri district.

“Two Pakistan Army soldiers were killed along LoC opposite Naushera sector by Indian Army while retaliating to ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army there yesterday,” defence sources told news agencies.

Earlier, on Saturday Pakistan Army has once again violated ceasefire along the Line of Control. The Pakistani forces resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the LoC in Balakote sector of Poonch district.

Pakistan has violated the ceasefire agreement around 3200 times since January this year. Around 30 civilians were killed and 100 were injured in the attacks.