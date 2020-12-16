Jigsaw Academy and HackerU are now accepting admission to online Master certificate in Cyber Security

Master Certificate in Cyber Security is the first program in India that is focused only on defensive cybersecurity technologies.

HackerU-powered training programs empower universities and academic institutions with robust continuing education suites in digital technology and cybersecurity. Our customizable curricula are handcrafted by industry experts and tailored to today’s job market. HackerU is leading the effort in reducing the growing global shortage of digital technologists by revolutionizing the workforce development process.

HackerU provides organizations, governments, and companies around the globe with industry-leading offensive and defensive cybersecurity services; amongst our offerings, we provide tailor-made cybersecurity training programs and also act as a Managed Security Service Provider. Our leading cybersecurity professionals are committed to helping organizations build their resilience, defeat attacks, and stay ahead of the technological curve with expert penetration testing, incident response, and employee training. The Jigsaw Academy said, “The placement guarantee program has seen learners get placed with an annual salary of up to Rs 8 Lakh.”