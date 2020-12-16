Kerala Election updates: 2020 Local body election counting procedure starting soon….

Thiruvananthapuram: The counting of votes for the local body elections will begin today by 8 am. Only counting agents who have obtained a counting pass are allowed to enter the counting hall. The candidates, the Chief Election Agent and anyone under the Block Electoral Officer will be allowed to enter the Counting Hall. Counting officers will enter the hall wearing gloves, masks and face shields.

Postal votes will be counted first, including special postal votes issued to Covid victims. The counting of votes in the three tier panchayats will take place at the block level distribution and reception centers.

Votes will be counted at the distribution reception centers of the respective institutions in the municipalities and corporations. Postal votes in Gram Panchayats, Block Panchayats and District Panchayats will be counted by the respective Electoral Officers.

The counting tables are set up with a social distance of one table for a maximum of eight polling stations. A hall will be set up for the Block Panchayat Electoral Officer and special counting halls will be set up for the Gram Panchayats falling under the Block Panchayat. Municipalities and corporations will have separate counting halls for each electorate.