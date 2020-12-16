Kerala Election Updates: BJP comes to power with a two-thirds majority in Palakkad…

Palakkad: The BJP retained control of the Palakkad municipality. The BJP, the largest single party, came to power with no absolute majority in the city council.

At the same time, the BJP is coming to power with a two – thirds majority. The BJP is leading in seven seats in the Ottapalam assembly. The BJP won one seat in the Mannarkkad assembly. There are 11 wards counted here.

The current party status here is six for the UDF and three for the LDF. In Parali panchayath, the LDF and the BJP are side by side. It is one of the panchayats where the BJP aims to take control.