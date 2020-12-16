Kerala Election Updates: BJP moves ahead in Palakkad Corporation…

Palakkad: As the counting of vote counting in the local body elections progresses, the BJP is continuing to gain the Palakkad assembly. The BJP has a clear lead in nine seats here. The UDF and LDF have three each and others one. Even after the second round of counting, the BJP still has a clear lead here.

The BJP is leading in seven seats in the Ottapalam assembly. The BJP won one seat in the Mannarkkad assembly. The current party status here is six for the UDF and three for the LDF. In Parali panchayath, the LDF and the BJP are side by side. It is one of the panchayats where the BJP aims to take control.