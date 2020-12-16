Kerala Election Updates: Breaking news: Historic victory: BJP opens account in Kannur Corporation…

Kannur: For the first time in history, the BJP has opened an account with the Kannur Corporation. When the first results are released in North Kerala, the NDA is making great strides. BJP wins in two places in Tanur and in Kottayam in Malappuram.

The BJP made history by winning three seats in the Taliparamba municipality. The BJP won in Kodathi Motta, Palkulangara and Trichambaram wards. Last time, the BJP won only one seat.

The BJP seized the sitting seats of the Congress. BJP candidate Sujatha won the Kodathi Motta with a majority of 306 votes. In Palkulangara, Vatsarajan won with a majority of 32 votes and in Trichambaram, PV Suresh won with a majority of 118 votes.