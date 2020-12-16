Kerala Election updates: Curfew in 3 districts; no processions allowed….

Kozhikode: A curfew has been announced in Malappuram district and a few station limits in Kozhikode and Kasaragod districts in connection with the declaration of local body election results. This is in view of the potential for conflict over the counting of votes in the election. The curfew will be in force in Malappuram district from today till the 22nd.

But a two-day curfew was announced in the northern border areas of Kozhikode. The ban will last from 6 pm today to 6 pm the next day. In Kozhikode district Vadakara, Nadapuram, Kuttyadi, Valayam and Perampra police stations will be closed till 6 pm the next day. In Kasargod district, the ban was imposed on ten police stations in Bekal, Chandera, Neeleswaram, Melparambu, Vidyanagar, Kasargod, Kumbala and Manjeswaram.