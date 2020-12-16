Kerala Election Updates: Kodiyeri Balakrishnan responds to LDF victory in the state….

Kannur: Kodiyeri Balakrishnan reacts to the victory of the LDF in the local body elections in the state. CPM politburo member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said that the victory of the LDF was legendary. All the fake propaganda carried out by the UDF and the BJP seems to be collapsing. Both these fronts campaigned for the elimination of the Left from Kerala. But Kodiyeri said the result proved that the Left could not be eliminated from the people of Kerala.

In Kerala, the LDF won a clear majority in the villages, municipalities and corporations. Kodiyeri expressed confidence that the results of this election will be reflected in the forthcoming Assembly elections. Kodiyeri opined that this was an endorsement of the policies put forward by the LDF. The verdict is in recognition of the LDF’s political and development policies and public welfare work.