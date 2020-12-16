Kerala Election Updates: Kozhikode UDF mayor candidate defeated by NDA….

Kozhikode: The Kozhikode UDF mayor candidate lost as the counting of votes in the local body elections progressed. PN Ajitha, who contested as the mayoral candidate, lost. The UDF has suffered a heavy blow. Leading in only six places.

In Kozhikode Corporation, while the counting of votes is progressing in 42 places, the LDF is leading in 30 places. The BJP is leading in six seats. In Chevarambalam ward, BJP candidate Saritha Parayeri won. In Puthiyara, BJP candidate Ranish won.