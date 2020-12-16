Kerala Election Updates: LDF leads in Grama Panchayats….

Thiruvananthapuram: With the counting of votes for the local government elections continuing, the UDF and LDF are making incessant progress. But it is the LDF that is making progress. In the Gram Panchayats, Municipalities and Corporations, both the fronts are fighting side by side.

The LDF is leading in 159 gram panchayats. UDF leads in 131 seats. 14 on the NDA front. In Thiruvananthapuram LDF is leading. LDF is also leading in the Kozhikode Corporation.

In Kottayam, there are indications that the Jose K. Mani factor will support the LDF. Postal ballot and special ballot were first counted. The LDF hopes to maintain its lead.