Kerala Election Updates: LDF wins in Mullappally’s and Ramesh Chennithala’s wards….

Alappuzha: The LDF candidate won in the ward of Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala. LDF’s K Vinu won in ward 14 of Thrippunithura panchayath. The LDF has also captured Mullappally’s ward.

At the same time, according to initial indications, the LDF lead in the state corporation is declining. The BJP is leading in the Thrissur Corporation. The field candidate lost in Kannur Keezhatoor.

The Welfare Party was at the forefront of the first indications in the Mukkam municipality, which contested with the UDF. In the Grama Panchayats, the UDF and the LDF are leading together. At the same time, the UDF retains power in the municipalities.