Kottayam: Oommen Chandy’s platform was lost in the LDF race. The LDF captured Puthuppally panchayat from the UDF after 25 years. Puthuppally, which has always been a stronghold of the Congress, this time lost to LDF.

In Puthuppally, the party ranks are LDF seven, UDF six, BJP three and Left Independents two. In 2015, the Congress won a clear majority of 11 seats.