Kottayam: The counting of votes for the local government elections has started. The LDF and the UDF are side by side when the first results came out. Meanwhile, Kochi mayor candidate and KPCC general secretary N Venugopal lost by one vote.

UDF leads in seven places in Malappuram. Palakkad is ahead of NDA. Meanwhile, the Left is leading in the Varkala Municipal Corporation. Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Kochi are the three corporations led by the LDF. NDA leads in Thrissur