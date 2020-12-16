Maoist killed by security forces

One Maoist was killed by security forces in Sukma district of Bastar division in Chattisgarh.

As per police, a joint team of District Reserve Guard- DRG and CRPF launched an anti naxal operation in Jagargunda area of Sukma district. An exchange of fire between Maoists and the security forces took place near Milliampalli-Rajpenta. Later during search operation, the body of an unidentified male Maoist was recovered from the spot.

Security personnel also recovered one Barrel Grenade Launcher- BGL and a Muzzle loading rifle along with rocket shells and huge quantity of ammunition from the spot.

Earlier, the Maoists had torched had set on fire a truck, a JCB machine, a bulldozer, a grader machine, and two tractor-trolleys used in a road construction work at the Aalwada village under Farsegarh police station limits in the state.