“ ‘One’ has always led to dictatorship and oppression”: Kamal Hassan attack Prime Minister

Actor turned politician Kamal Hassan has came down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Makkal Neeti Maiyyam (MNM) leader has said that the idea of “one” always leads to “dictatorship and oppression”.

“One nation, one law, one religion, Hindi as the only language, one food, one Prime Minister. History has shown that ‘one’ has always led to dictatorship and oppression,” Kamal Haasan tweeted.

“In an inequitable society where there is no equal justice and no social justice, it is a great injustice to say ‘only’!” he added.

?? ????????, ???? ???????? ??????, ???????????? ?????????? ‘???’ ????? ??????? ?????? ?????!

(2/2) — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) December 16, 2020

Kamal Hassan has earlier confirmed that his party MNM will contest the next assembly election in Tamil Nadu which will be held next year. Also the Tamil superstar has said that his party may make alliance with Rajinikanth’s party. Earlier, the MNM has made an alliance with AIMIM of Asaduddin Owaisi.