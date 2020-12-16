Social media giant Facebook has said that it remains committed to being an open and transparent platform

The social media giant Facebook has said that it continues to remains committed to being an open and transparent platform. Facebook also said that it allows people to express themselves freely on the platform amid a raging row over the social media giant’s alleged political bias.

Facebook India vice-president and managing director Ajit Mohan said, “When hundreds of millions of people use our services every day, talking to each other, sharing their lives, their opinions, their hopes, their experiences, a tiny fraction can be hateful. We recognize that puts a big responsibility on us, one which we take very seriously.” He also said, “We’ve been a part of India’s story since 2006. Our journey began in Hyderabad with just one app with less than 15 million people using it to connect with friends and family. Today, we are Facebook and WhatsApp, Instagram. More than 400 million people use these apps.”

Mohan noted, “One in two Indians own a smartphone today, more than half the population has access to the internet, and data costs are amongst the lowest in the world. As the world’s largest democracy, with an open and boundary-less internet, India’s transformation is one of hope and immense possibility.” “Companies like Meesho and Unacademy, both less than 6 years old, show the possibilities of writing scripts unencumbered by legacy…we see ourselves in the story of India’s transformation, playing a supporting role, celebrating India’s rise and always, looking for opportunities to fuel compelling ideas and bold dreams.”