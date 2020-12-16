The Phase 7 of the DDC polls will be held in Jammu and Kashmir today

A total of 31 constituencies will go to the ballots in the seventh phase of the ongoing District Development Council elections, while 438 panch and 69 sarpanch seats will also witness voting today across Jammu and Kashmir.

The State Election Commissioner KK Sharma said, “A total of 31 DDC constituencies will go to polls including 13 seats from the Kashmir division and 18 from the Jammu division. Against the 13 DDC constituencies of the Kashmir division which will go to polling today, there are 148 candidates in the fray including 34 females. In the Jammu division, there are 150 candidates in the fray for the 18 DDC constituencies in this phase, including 38 females.”

SEC informed, “Of 117 Sarpanch vacancies notified in the 7th phase of Panchayat by-elections. There shall be a contest in 69 constituencies, and 231 candidates including 79 females, are in the fray.” He added, “Sanitizers, thermal scanners, and face masks have been arranged at the polling stations to ensure that SOPs issued by the concerned authorities, including wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing, are strictly followed at the polling stations.”