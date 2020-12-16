The technical glitches in Cyberpunk 2077 game have cut $1 billion off the wealth

Cyberpunk 2077, a video game reported to be one of the most expensive ever made, launched worldwide after a publicity blitz worthy of a Hollywood film.

Tomasz Rodak, an analyst at BOS Bank SA said, “There is now a huge scar on the reputation of both the studio and its management.” “In only a couple of days, CD Projekt fell from the most adored studio to the most hated one. Restoring trust is not impossible, but would need much time and effort.”

The budget for the game is estimated at 1.2 billion zlotych ($328 million), according to analysts at Polish bank BOS, which would make Cyberpunk 2077 one of the most expensive video games ever made. The popular game’s website IGN said, “If your only option right now is playing Cyberpunk 2077 on either of the base console platforms, I highly suggest you don’t play at all until its many terrible performance issues are fixed.” Yesterday, the four founders’ joint 34% post was considered at about $3 billion.