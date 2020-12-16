‘There is big and strong fight before us and we have to win’: BJP leader

BJP national vice president, Mukul Roy claimed that the ruling Trinamool Congress will not get 100 seats in the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal. He said this, while addressing a BJP rally at Shimurali in Nadia district.

“Ask TMC to say how many seat they are going to win. I am saying that TMC will not even cross the 100 seat mark in the coming state poll”, said Mukul Roy.

“This is not the time for ego. There is big and strong fight before us and we have to win as Amit Shah Ji wants at least 200 seats in Bengal to turn it into Sonar Bangla and push TMC to the bottom like CPI-M”, added the BJP leader.

Earlier, Mukul Roy has claimed that BJP will form the next government in West Bengal with more than 200 seats. The assembly elections will be held in West Bengal in 2021.