Three killed after speeding truck hits motorcycle

Three people lost their after a speeding truck has hit the motorcycle they were travelling. The accident took place on the Panipat-Khatima highway in Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

The dead were identified as Waseem (24), Akram (40) and Shahrukh (20). The victims who were labourers in a factory were returning their home after their work.

Police has arrested the truck driver. Police has registered a case. The bodies of the deceased sent for autopsy.