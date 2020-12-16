UAE COVID-19 vaccine: Safe to use, helps to travel worry-free

Many citizens who received the Covid-19 vaccine shot in the emirates announced it would reduce travel methods for them as their work needed them to transform across the emirate and even fly universally.

Srini G, an Indian expat and Dubai resident said, “My parents are old and back in India. I have been quite worried about them as it is not safe to travel at this time. However, after taking the vaccine jab, I am at peace that in case there is a requirement for me to go to see them, then I can go without any problem. Some of my colleagues and friends have already taken two doses of the jab and did not have any side-effects, so we thought why not take the plunge.”

Kamran Shabir, a Pakistani expat said, “I have full faith in the UAE authorities which is why I rushed to get my shot. I had sent my family back to Pakistan due to Covid some months back, otherwise, I would have got all of them to take the vaccine. I also intended to travel to mark the new year with my family back in Pakistan but I have postponed our celebrations until I get my second shot of the vaccine as that is mandatory to keep me safe from the virus. I am looking forward to traveling stress-free after taking my second dose of the Covid vaccine in January 2021.”

Dr. Iajaz Ahmed, Medical Director, NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Ain, said, “We have all our precautionary and safety measures in place as per the protocols of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi. We thank the leadership of the country for taking a lead role in launching a vaccine and providing the same to the public free of cost.”