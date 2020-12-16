Vijay Diwas 2020: Know all about the history, significance, importance of the day

Vijay Diwas is commemorated every 16th December in Bangladesh & India, to observe Bangladeshi military’s victory over Pakistan in War of 1971 for the liberation of Bangladesh from Pakistan.

On this day, India pays tribute to soldiers, who sacrificed their lives. It is known that before 1971, Bangladesh was a part of Pakistan and was known as East Pakistan and on December 16, 1971, the country Bangladesh got liberated. The historians say that the people of East Pakistan were in extreme grief due to the atrocities of the Pakistan Army. It is also said that they were exploited, raped, and murdered by the military of Pakistan.

Vijay Diwas history dates back from 1971 when an India-Pakistan war took place and lasted for about 13 days. The war that started from December 3 and came to an end on December 16. This is the period when Pakistan surrendered (at that time General AA Khan Niazi, was the chief of the Pakistan army) to the Indian Army and Bangladesh’s Mukti Bahini. This day was since then observed as Vijay Diwas, the word Vijay indicates Victory. Bangladesh celebrates its Independence Day on December 16 every year, which is known as Bijoy Diwas in Bangladesh.