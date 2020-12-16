“We support more than 50 million WhatsApp business app users globally,” said Facebook CEO

Yesterday, Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that India is a very special and significant country with an amazing entrepreneurship culture, as he sought to push deeper the just-launched payments services that allow users to make payments over WhatsApp.

Mark Zuckerberg said, “We support more than 50 million WhatsApp business app users globally every month already. And more than 15 million of these are in India. So you know with communities around the world now in lockdown there are a lot of these entrepreneurs who need digital tools that they can rely on to find and communicate with customers and grow their businesses.”

He added, “We just launched WhatsApp payments in India last month – now you can send money to your friends and family through WhatsApp, as easily as sending a message. That was possible because of the UPI system that has been built in India. Unified Payments Interface, makes it easy for anyone to instantly accept payments across different apps.” He further said, “What happens in India is important for the whole world. India’s building local capabilities and tech capacity to power innovative new business models and provide the citizens access to digital financial inclusion. So, decisions that are made here shape the global discussion about how technology can drive more economic opportunity and better outcomes for people.”