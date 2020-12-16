WhatsApp’s Payments feature has now available for users in India, the company has announced

WhatsApp Payments is now available to around 20 million users in the country. The payments feature is being supported by State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank. The WhatsApp Payments feature designed on the National Payments Corporation of India’s Unified Payment Interface system was granted approval to go live in November 2020 on a peer-to-peer basis.

“We’re excited and privileged to partner with State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and AXIS Bank to bring simple and secure digital payments to WhatsApp users across India. UPI is a transformative service and we jointly have the opportunity to bring the benefits of our digital economy and financial inclusion to a large number of users who have not had full access to them before,” said Abhijit Bose, Head of WhatsApp, India.

He added, “Keeping the convenience in mind, we introduced banking services on WhatsApp in April. The initiative helped our customers bank conveniently and remotely without visiting the branch during the pandemic. We have seen an encouraging response from our customers. Over two million users have adopted banking services on WhatsApp in this short span. Now with WhatsApp Payments, there is a unique opportunity to scale essential financial services to people all over the country with ease.”

Sanjeev Moghe, EVP & Head – Cards & Payments, Axis Bank said, “As a digital ally, WhatsApp has the potential to support our customers in a seamless manner through servicing, onboarding and managing grievances, all, on the same platform. We have been actively committed to enabling the drive towards a Digital India, and in this endeavor continuously work on innovation-led partnership models to offer digital banking solutions to customers.”