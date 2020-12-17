2021 Assembly Election: BJP launches ‘Special-7’ in state

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a special weapon for the upcoming assembly election. The BJP has launched a special strategy named ‘Special- 7’ for the 2021 West Bengal Assembly election.

BJP has decided to deploy 7 national leaders in the state for monitoring the election campaign of the party. BJP will deploy Sanjeev Balyan, Gajendra Shekhawat, Arjun Munda, Mansukh Mandaviya, Keshav Maurya, Pradhan Singh Patel and Narrotam Mishra in the state.

Each of the central leaders will be given charge of six Lok Sabha seats. These leaders interact from booth level workers to senior leaders. They will also make strategies suiting the constituencies. Leaders will start arriving in West Bengal from Thursday onwards.

Union Home minister Amit Shah, on his two-day visit to West Bengal, will hold a separate meeting with these seven leaders. He is scheduled to visit West Bengal on December 19-20 .