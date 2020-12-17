Air India’s big offer for senior citizens. Read more!!!

Air India to offer a 50% discount on basic rates for senior citizens This scheme is applicable only for domestic airlines. This offer is available only to people over 60 years of age.

Those who meet the criteria for an Indian citizen and permanent residence in India and who have completed 60 years of age on the date of commencement of their journey can travel at 50% off. Tickets must be purchased three days before the date of travel. This offer is available for one year. Any photo ID of the voters with the date of birth at the time of booking, passport, driving license, id card of senior citizens issued by Air India, etc. are required to be issued for the ticket booking.

Offer may be lost if no relevant ID or documents are produced at the time of check-in or boarding gate. Also, tickets cannot be refunded. The Air India website says that only taxes and levy will be refunded. These concessions are available only on-air India operated flights and alliance air codeshare flights.