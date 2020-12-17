Barcelona club president election on January….Know more!!!

Barcelona: The election for the position of president of the Spanish giants Barcelona Football Club will take place on January 24.

The date was announced by the Management Committee. Board members will also be elected. The election follows the resignation of Josep Maria Bartomeu.

1,10,000 members have the right to vote. Seven candidates are vying for the presidency. Former President Joan Laporta is one of them. Under Laporta, president from 2003 to 2010, the club won four league titles and two Champions League titles.