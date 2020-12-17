Bollywood Actor John Abraham’s Birthday: Let’s know about the actors’ career

Bollywood actor John Abraham is celebrating his 48th birthday today.

In 2012, Abraham produced his first film Vicky Donor, which was a critical and commercial success, and earned him a National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. He then established his own production house, John Abraham Entertainment. His second film as a producer was Madras Cafe, which garnered critical acclaim. Beyond his acting career, he is the owner of the Indian Super League football team North East United FC. He has often performed many dangerous stunts in his films. He is also a vegetarian and is a strong advocate for animal rights.

Abraham started his modeling career appearing in the music video of the song “Surma” by Punjabi singer Jazzy B. He then joined the media firm and Time & Space Media Entertainment Promotions Ltd., which however got closed because of the financial crisis. Later, he worked for Enterprises-Nexus as a media planner.

A Bollywood actor who continues to remain a heartthrob of millions of fans is none other than John Abraham. The handsome star is a combination of good looks and wit & his cool, modest personality adds another level of charm to him. And today, as the Batla House actor turns a year older, his fans have been pouring in wishes for him on social media. While John has been entertaining audiences since 2003 when his first film, Jism had released, his subsequent performances too managed to leave an indelible mark on people’s hearts.