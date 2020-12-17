Coivd-19 Updates: 184 new coronavirus cases reported in Oman

The Ministry of Health in Oman has updated the Covid-19 situation in the country. 184 new coronavirus cases along with 273 recoveries and 3 new deaths were reported in Oman in the last 24 hours.

Thus the total confirmed cases has reached at 127,019. The overall recoveries has reached at 119,009. The death toll now stands at 1483.119,009. The death toll now stands at 1483. At present there are 6527 active cases in the country. In this, 43 are critical cases and are in ICU.

The recovery rate has reached at 93.7% in Oman. The fatality rate is 1.2%.