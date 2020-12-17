“Congress also has 52 MPs and surprisingly, there is a joker in the party”: BJP leader

Senior BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh Home Minister, Narottam Mishra attacked sharply the Congress leadership over farmers’ protest. Mishra said that as there 52 cards is a deck, the Congress has 52 MPs and there is a jocker in it.

“I received a WhatsApp forward, asking which mother after ‘Kaikeyi’ conspired to secure king’s throne for her son. It asked how many cards are there in a standard deck. The answer was 52. This party [Congress] also has 52 MPs [in Lok Sabha].. Surprisingly, there is a joker (in the party)”, said Mishra.

“There were discussions that the people of Congress will go on a hunger strike. They are creating misunderstanding… This party is with anti-India forces. They are the ones who create misunderstanding during every agitation,” he added.

Farmers have been protesting in New Delhi since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws — Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.