Covid-19 Updates: 173 new recoveries in Saudi Arabia

The recovery rate form Coronavirus infection has reached at 97.5% in Saudi Arabia. The Ministry of Health has updated this. The fatality rate is at 1.7%.

Meanwhile, 181 new coronavirus cases along with 173 recoveries and 11 new deaths were reported in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours. Thus the total confirmed cases mounted to 360,516. The overall recoveries has climbed to 351,365. The death has reached at 6091.

Highest number of new cases were reported from Capital, Riyadh with 45. Riyadh is followed by Makkah 37, Madina 26, Asir 10, Khaseem 9, Al Jouf 6, Tabook 5, Najran 4, Hail 3, Jazan 2.

At present there are 3060 active cases in the country. In this 453 are in critical condition and in ICUs.