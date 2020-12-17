Covid-19 Updates: President tests positive for Covid-19

French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. Emmanuel Macron will self-isolate for a week. The office of the president informed that he will continue to work in self-isolation. The meetings of the President will be held via video conference.

Meanwhile, French Prime Minister Jean Castex will also self isolate after coming into contact with Macron over the last few days.

17,615 new coronavirus cases were reported in France on Wednesday. Thus the total confirmed cases has surged to 2,409,062. At least 289 people succumbed to death on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 59,361.