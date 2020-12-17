Devil-eyed frog and glowing butterfly; 20 amazing discoveries for the scientific world….Read more!!!

20 new discoveries have been made during a scientific expedition in the Bolivian Andes, including the devil – eyed frog. Conservation International said it also included the Lilliputian frog and four rediscovered species.

The expedition was led by an environmental group and the government in the capital, La Paz. The Conservation International said in a statement that the re-discovery of a number of species near the city of La Paz, once thought to be endangered, could help ensure the long-term preservation of biodiversity.

The Lilliputian frog, one of the smallest amphibians in the world, is only about 10 millimeters in length. Due to their small size and habit of living in tunnels, they are very difficult to find.

The discovery also revealed four new species of butterflies. Two of them are metalmark (Riodinidae) butterflies. It is a butterfly with shiny spots on its wings. Observed 20 years ago, the devil-eyed frog was found to be abundant.

No previous search for this red-eyed black frog has been successful. Among the rediscovered flowers is Alzatea verticillata. This discovery is 127 years later.