Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar

The domestic currency, the Indian rupee had surged against the US dollar. As per market experts, the sustained foreign fund inflows, positive opening of Indian share market and the weakening of US dollar has supported the upward rally of the Indian rupee.

At the interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened at 73.52 against the US dollar registering a rise of six paise over its previous close. On Wednesday, the Indian rupee surged five paise to close at 73.58 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.44% lower at 90.05.