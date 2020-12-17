Former minister quits party to join BJP

Senior leader of ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari has resigned from the party. The former minister will join BJP.

Suvendu Adhikari has on Wednesday resigned as MLA from the the Legislative Assembly. He had resigned from the state cabinet in November.

Earlier the national media has reported that Suvendu Adhikari will join join the BJP during Union Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the state later this week.

The Adhikari family wields considerable influence in at least 40-45 assembly segments in West Medinipur, Bankura, Purulia, Jhargram, parts of Birbhum — mainly in the Junglemahal region and areas in minority-dominated Murshidabad district. His split from the party is expected to hit Trinamool in more than 50 seats in the assembly elections slated for next year.