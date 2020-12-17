Google announced that the Apple TV app will be rolling out to the new Chromecast with Google TV

Apple Inc.’s streaming video TV app and TV+ subscription service are coming early next year to Google’s new Chromecast TV device, the companies said yesterday.

With the addition of the Apple TV app, Chromecast with Google TV users will be able to access Apple TV+ with a subscription, as well as their library of movie and TV show purchases from Apple and content from Apple TV channels. The extension of Apple TV+ to the new Chromecast and more Android TVs continues Apple’s approach of putting the video streaming service on as many third-party devices as possible. It already is available on boxes from Amazon.com Inc. and Roku Inc. in addition to Sony’s PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Corp.’s new Xbox. However, the streaming app isn’t available on smartphones and tablets running Google’s Android. Earlier this month, Apple Music was added to Google smart speakers.

This app for Google TV will allow users to watch original content available from Apple TV+, as well as their existing library of movie and TV show purchases from iTunes. It will also surface third-party streaming subscriptions through Apple TV Channels, and allow for personalized and accurate recommendations. The latter is done through Family Sharing where up to six people can share memberships.