Gulf country announces visa- free entry

A gulf country has announced visa-free entry. The visa free-entry is allowed to citizens of 25 countries. Oman has announced this.

But this visa-free entry can avail only if they are residents of or have entry visas to the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Schengen Agreement associated countries or Japan.

“No one from the list of 25 nationalities can enter the Sultanate without fulfilling the conditions that they must be either residents or possess a valid entry visa to one of the following countries i.e the United States of America, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, the Schengen Agreement countries and Japan”, said a Civil Aviation official.

The 25 countries are: India, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Morocco, Armenia, Panama, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Turkmenistan, Honduras, Guatemala, Kazakhstan, Laos, Albania, Bhutan, Peru, the Maldives, Salvador, Vietnam, Cuba and Mexico.