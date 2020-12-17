‘Ice-cream Vada pav to Chocolate fried chicken’ ; Disgusting dishes of 2020 !!!

The internet enjoys experimenting with food recipes but most of them are relatively strange. For example, Ferrero Rocher Manchurian, or Masala Maggi noodles mixed with curd.

Certain areas on social media are left with after such preparations drifted intensely on the internet after creating headlines throughout 2020. Most of these dishes are mostly a weird mix of sweet and spicy flavors. The recipe of Fried Chicken coated with chocolate went viral. Did it reflect as the destruction of the yummy, juicy chicken recipe? Also, Rosogolla Biriyani. Quite disgusting! Now check out some of the disgusting viral dishes that will make you awful…..

Ferrero Rocher Manchurian; Ferrero Rocher is a crunchy chocolate – a crispy, round wafer shell filled with hazelnut and chocolate cream. Last week, a Twitter user named Joanna posted a picture of a Manchurian dish made with Ferrero Rocher chocolates. The gravy, as seen in the viral picture, was made with Chinese sauces, spring onions, and garlic. The chocolates served as the Manchurian balls. Yuk!!!

Ketchup on watermelon; A person on the microblogging site on Twitter has shared a picture of watermelon topped with tomato ketchup. The post went viral and has left the majority of users puzzled.

Maggi and curd; A Twitter user, enjoyed an afternoon with a hot bowl of Masala Maggi noodles mixed with curd. “Maggi and curd is food for the soul,” she said in the caption of the post. We are not quite sure about that. Several users did not overlook the dish, as it emerged from the comments section, but most others denied to give it a try.

Nutella Biryani; A Facebook page posted a picture of a plate of biryani served with a layer of Nutella chocolate spread on top of it. Biryani is love. So is chocolate. But, a combination of both is nothing but a terrible concept.

Chocolate Maggi; Rahul Passi, a Twitter user, went viral in June after he shared a picture of Chocolate Maggi that he had cooked at home. The image featured soupy Maggi noodles being cooked with two bars of chocolate dunked in the vessel.

Chocolate fried chicken; Fried Chicken is just amazing but dipping it in chocolate before frying the juicy pieces of chicken legs is not. A Twitter user baked chicken drumsticks and dipped them in a chocolate batter and thereafter, fried the chicken pieces in hot oil. Extremely awful!

Masala Chai ice cream with sugar-laced paratha; what is Masala Chai ice cream? Well, a Twitter tried out a combination of Masala Chai ice cream with sugar-laced paratha. Do take a good look at the picture and try it at your own risk!

Chicken tikka in chai; Chicken Tikka as a snack with chai is acceptable. But what was the necessity to dip the pieces of chicken tikka in a cup of chai? The video of a Reddit user experimenting with the combo went viral.

Ice Cream Vada Pav; A Twitter user used to describe a video of a man from Gujarat making Ice Cream Vada Pav at a roadside stall. In between two slices of pav, he added distinct flavors of syrup, vanilla ice cream, and tutti frutti.