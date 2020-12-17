India Vs Australia 1st Test: India at 233 for 6

On day one of the first day-night Test of the 4-match series, India were 233 for 6 against Australia in Adelaide. Virat Kohli played a patient captain’s knock of 74. He featured in two fifty-plus runs partnerships – an 88-run stand with Ajinkya Rahane (42) for the fourth wicket and a 68-run stand with Cheteshwar Paujara (43).

In his very first over of the day, Mitchell Starc bowled an incoming delivery which kept opener Prithvi Shaw at bay and uprooted his off stump. Mayank Aggarwal also got out on a very sharp off cutter from Pat Cummins.

Earlier, India had won the toss and opted to bat first.