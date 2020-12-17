JEE Main 2021 exam would be conducted from Feb 23, 2021.Check all changes made this year

The Union Minister of India, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, announced the exam dates for JEE Main 2021 in his live session at 6 PM IST yesterday. He again reiterated that the engineering exam will be held four times starting in February 2021.

The Education Minister tweeted, “Thank you all for sharing your constructive suggestions regarding JEE (Main) exams. We have got your suggestions examined. I will be announcing the schedule, the number of times the exam will be held at 6 PM today. Stay tuned.” He added, “NTA?has prepared a new exam pattern for JEE Main. Candidates will have to answer only 75 out of 90 questions. There will be 15 optional questions for which there will be no negative marking.”

The Minister also said, “JEE Main 2021 will be held four times a year. The exam will be held in February, March, April, May. This will provide several opportunities to the students for improving their scores by knowing their mistakes and weak areas and work on it in the next cycle of the exam.”

Another perspective that the minister explained is that the expected JEE Main exam will be held in 13 languages. Candidates have to make sure that they choose the language option while filling out the form otherwise they won’t be able to do it later. The exam will be conducted in English, Hindi, and Urdu all over the country while regional languages will be introduced in specific states. The newly introduced languages include Bengali for West Bengal, Tripura and Andaman and Nicobar Island; Assamese for examination centers of Assam; and Gujarati for Gujarat, Dadar and Nagar Haveli.