Living algae in the sea; know some unique facts of the leafy sea dragon….

What are the most beautiful creatures on earth? The answers are many. Sea dragons are worthy of inclusion. There is no doubt that the leaf-shaped sea dragons will catch everyone’s attention. It flows like a moss above the water and suddenly escapes without being caught by anyone.

These are associated with seahorses and the small Pipefish. They are found in the southwestern seas of Australia and live in areas with fresh water, low light and rich vegetation. Although not very large, they grow to about 20 cm to 35 cm. They are good at catching hunters. It’s like a piece of seaweed moving through the water.

They are brownish-yellow in color and can also been found changing color as they move. But it depends on the age, diet and location of the sea dragon.

The lifespan of a leaf sea dragon is up to ten years. Like seahorses, leaf dragonflies lay their eggs. The eggs remain in one place for about eight weeks until they hatch. These are very fragile creatures at birth. The chances of escaping from poachers are low at those times. These sea dragons are subject to numerous natural and man-made threats. They are also used in the manufacture of certain medicines.